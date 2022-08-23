You are here: Home - News -

News

LiveMore partners with Connect for Intermediaries

by:
  • 23/08/2022
  • 0
LiveMore partners with Connect for Intermediaries
Later life lending specialist LiveMore has teamed up with Connect for Intermediaries to help expand its distribution of mortgage products aimed at the 50 to 90 plus age group.

LiveMore launched into the market around two years ago and offers interest-only fixed rate mortgages. There are a range of product terms including five, seven, 10 and 20-year fixed rate terms, and fixed for life.

Consumers over the age of 50, with no arrears and with at least 25 per cent equity in the property can apply and can borrow up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) from 4.65 per cent fixed.

LiveMore said that in its affordability it acknowledges pensions, rent income and changing work life in its affordability calculation.

Connect for Intermediaries is a specialist network, packager and referral partners with a panel of over 170 lenders from both mainstream and specialist markets.

Alison Pallett (pictured), managing director of sales at LiveMore, said: “Connect for Intermediaries works across the full range of specialist lending including older borrowers so now its brokers have even more options with access to our mortgage range. We are one of the few lenders who will consider borrowers even if they are over the age of 90.

“It is essential for us to be on the panels of strong, reputable networks and packagers like Connect for Intermediaries and we look forward to working closely with the wonderful team there.”

Kevin Thomson, sales director at Connect for Intermediaries, added: “We are always keen to work with new, innovative lenders and LiveMore’s proposition is unique in the mortgage market.

“Our brokers now have access to a lender who looks beyond salary for affordability and takes into account all aspects of income such as pensions and buy-to-let property. Our brokers will appreciate this new proposition and I’m sure we will work well together.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.