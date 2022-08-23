LiveMore partners with Connect for Intermediaries

Later life lending specialist LiveMore has teamed up with Connect for Intermediaries to help expand its distribution of mortgage products aimed at the 50 to 90 plus age group.

LiveMore launched into the market around two years ago and offers interest-only fixed rate mortgages. There are a range of product terms including five, seven, 10 and 20-year fixed rate terms, and fixed for life.

Consumers over the age of 50, with no arrears and with at least 25 per cent equity in the property can apply and can borrow up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) from 4.65 per cent fixed.

LiveMore said that in its affordability it acknowledges pensions, rent income and changing work life in its affordability calculation.

Connect for Intermediaries is a specialist network, packager and referral partners with a panel of over 170 lenders from both mainstream and specialist markets.

Alison Pallett (pictured), managing director of sales at LiveMore, said: “Connect for Intermediaries works across the full range of specialist lending including older borrowers so now its brokers have even more options with access to our mortgage range. We are one of the few lenders who will consider borrowers even if they are over the age of 90.

“It is essential for us to be on the panels of strong, reputable networks and packagers like Connect for Intermediaries and we look forward to working closely with the wonderful team there.”

Kevin Thomson, sales director at Connect for Intermediaries, added: “We are always keen to work with new, innovative lenders and LiveMore’s proposition is unique in the mortgage market.

“Our brokers now have access to a lender who looks beyond salary for affordability and takes into account all aspects of income such as pensions and buy-to-let property. Our brokers will appreciate this new proposition and I’m sure we will work well together.”