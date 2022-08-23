Majority of firms plan electronic verification switch but doubts remain – SmartSearch

Over 90 per cent of firms in the financing and banking sector are planning to switch to electronic verification, but some firms still doubt the safety of the technology, a new study has revealed.

According to SmartSearch, which surveyed around 500 businesses in legal, property, banking and finance sectors, two thirds of those in financing and banking were actively considering switching to electronic verification technology.

However, around a quarter (23 per cent) said that using hard copy documents were more reliable than electronic checks. SmartSearch said that this was a “misconception”.

The report said that property firms were least likely to use electronic verification, with 40 per cent stating that they would not use it and nearly 13 per cent saying they didn’t trust the technology.

Martin Cheek, managing director of SmartSearch, said: “In a digital age, it’s disconcerting to see that some of the firms on the frontline in the fight against money laundering still don’t trust the technology of electronic verification over manual processes around hard copy documents.

“In fact, using electronic verification is by far the most reliable way to carry out know your customer and know your business checks on new clients.”

He added that as criminals continued to produce “ever-more sophisticated fraudulent versions” of passports and driving licences, electronic verification could “verify official documentation quickly and reliably”.

“Electronic verification also makes the firms’ own customer journeys more efficient and cost-effective. In short, as regulated firms start to buckle under the weight of compliance, investment in electronic verification is a no-brainer.”

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) figures show that in the last year 85 firms were fined for breaches of compliance regulation and the Financial Conduct Authority recorded financial penalties of £568m for firms in the financial sector in 2021.