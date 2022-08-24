Conveyancer caseloads ramp up as active firms close down – Search Acumen

There are fewer conveyancer firms left to manage property cases as the number of active companies fell below 4,000 for the first time in more than a year.

According to Search Acumen’s Conveyancing Market Tracker, this resulted in average caseloads hitting a high of 76 transactions per firm in Q2. This is up on the pre-pandemic average of 57 cases per firm during the same quarter in 2019.

The number of firms registering transactions in Q2 2022 fell by 150 compared with Q1, from 4,122 to 3,963. This has left the top 50 firms taking on the lion’s share of transactions and handling 21 per cent of all cases, which is the highest figure since records began in 2011.

Cases per conveyancer

The top 200 conveyancer firms are managing 40 per cent of cases, up from 38 per cent last year, and the biggest 500 firms processed 59 per cent of transactions in Q2.

The share of cases taken on by the largest 500 firms was at its highest level since Q2 2020 and the largest figure seen during any quarterly period between 2011 and 2019.

The top 1,000 firms held a collective market share of 76 per cent in Q2, the highest since Q4 2020 and higher than any period before the start of the pandemic. This means the remaining 2,963 firms completed 24 per cent of cases during the quarter.

Data from HM Land Registry shows more than 300,000 property transactions occurred during Q2 which Search Acumen said could be a continued backlog of activity. While this is up four per cent year-on-year, it was a 22 per cent decline on Q1, suggesting the backlog was clearing.

Conveyancing activity will sustain if supply increases

Andy Sommerville, director of Search Acumen, said: “Conveyancing workloads have been under pressure for much of the last three years, and while we might see volumes go down incrementally as market activity slows, workloads will be defined by progressively more complex cases moving forwards as buyers and sellers seek to act in an increasingly difficult economic environment.

“Down valuations and expiring mortgage offers may add additional layers of complexity for transacting parties and those stuck in chain, which will all translate into prolonged due diligence. Similarly, all parties will be trying hard to negotiate for every penny in the current economy – sellers because house prices might be dropping, and buyers because of inflation and the increased cost of borrowing.”

He added: “Although the cost of living crisis is set to slow the market further, we might also see a slew of properties come to market in the autumn as sellers look to take advantage before prices drop too far. As more supply should balance out house prices, this may not translate to fewer transactions, as greater choice allows for more potential buyers to enter the market. It is entirely possible that we see an extended period of strong transactional activity despite economic headwinds.”

Technology is a must

Sommerville said technology would be key in enabling firms to cope with increasing expectations from customers, and urged firms to think about how to future-proof their businesses in the event of a recession.

He added: “It is the larger firms that have been able to adapt more quickly to a challenging market and monumental workloads, processing more transactions at a higher rate than seen previously. However, the barriers to modernisation and digitisation have fallen as technology has become adopted more widely, and no firm can afford to leave this stone unturned.

“As we approach HMLR’s AP1 digitisation deadline in November, it will become even more evident which firms are steaming ahead of the pack. Competitiveness today will be defined by technological advancement in modern conveyancing and small to mid-sized firms need to think about their offer to customers in a difficult economy to protect market share. Investment now will safeguard businesses longer term.”

At the beginning of the month, Mortgage Solutions reported that the latest increase to the Bank of England’s base rate would add pressure to conveyancers and result in further property transaction logjams.