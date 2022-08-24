Halifax increases select rates by 0.3 per cent

Halifax has increased select homebuyer, first-time buyer, new build, affordable housing and large loan products by as much as 0.3 per cent.

The lender said that the changes would come into force from today.

On the homebuyer side, two-year fixed rates now start from 3.61 per cent and five-year fixed rate begin from 3.45 per cent.

Products with a 10-year fixed rate terms range between 3.58 per cent and 3.9 per cent.

In its large loan homebuyer range, two-year fixed rate are priced from 3.49 per cent and five-year fixed rates begin from 3.28 per cent.

New building homebuyer products on a two-year fixed rate start from 3.81 per cent and five-year fixed rates are priced from 3.65 per cent.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate First Homes product, which is related to the government scheme to offer discounted housing to first-time buyers, is 4.03 per cent at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The five-year fixed rate in the same range at 75 per cent LTV is 3.79 per cent.