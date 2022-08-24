Halifax increases select rates by 0.3 per cent

The lender said that the changes would come into force from today.
On the homebuyer side, two-year fixed rates now start from 3.61 per cent and five-year fixed rate begin from 3.45 per cent.
Products with a 10-year fixed rate terms range between 3.58 per cent and 3.9 per cent.
In its large loan homebuyer range, two-year fixed rate are priced from 3.49 per cent and five-year fixed rates begin from 3.28 per cent.
New building homebuyer products on a two-year fixed rate start from 3.81 per cent and five-year fixed rates are priced from 3.65 per cent.
The lender’s two-year fixed rate First Homes product, which is related to the government scheme to offer discounted housing to first-time buyers, is 4.03 per cent at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).
The five-year fixed rate in the same range at 75 per cent LTV is 3.79 per cent.