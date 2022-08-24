Lloyds Banking Group remains biggest resi lender ‒ UK Finance

Lloyds Banking Group remains the biggest residential lender in the UK, with gross lending increasing to £55.9bn for 2021, up 20 per cent from £46.5bn in the previous year.

According to the latest figures from UK Finance, Lloyds Banking Group’s market share remained roughly static at 18.1 per cent, which is marginally down from 18.9 per cent in 2020.

The second largest residential lender was Natwest, with £36.1bn in gross mortgage lending and 11.7 per cent in market share. This compares to £31.6bn in gross lending and 12.9 per cent market share in 2020.

Nationwide secured the third slot, with £35.4bn in gross mortgage lending and 11.5 per cent market share, up from £27.5bn of gross mortgage lending and 11.2 per cent market share in the prior year.

Lender Rank (2021) Lending (£bn) (2021) Market share (2021) Rank (2020) Lending (£bn) (2020) Market share (2020) Lloyds Banking Group 1 55.9 18.1% 1 46.5 18.9% Natwest Group 2 36.1 11.7% 2 31.6 12.9% Nationwide BS 3 35.4 11.5% 3 27.5 11.2% Santander UK 4 33.2 10.8% 4 26.6 10.8% Barclays 5 33.0 10.7% 6 22.2 9.0% HSBC Bank 6 27.3 8.9% 5 24.4 9.9% Coventry BS 7 10.1 3.3% 8 7.0 2.8% Yorkshire BS 8 10.0 3.2% 9 6.9 2.8% Virgin Money 9 9.8 3.2% 7 7.8 3.2% TSB 10 9.2 3.0% 10 6.1 2.5% (Source: UK Finance)

There was movement in the top 10 this year, as Barclays and Coventry Building Society’s rose one place each to fifth and seventh respectively.

Barclays gross mortgage lending increased by around £10bn year on year to £33bn and its market share increased by nearly two percentage points to 10.7 per cent.

Coventry Building Society’s gross mortgage lending in 2021 grew by more than £3bn to £10.1bn. Its market share also grew slightly from 2.8 per cent in 2020 to 3.3 per cent in 2021.

HSBC and Yorkshire Building Society both fell by one place to sixth and eighth respectively.

HSBC’s market share contracted to 8.9 per cent from 9.9 per cent, despite its lending growing from £24.4bn to £27.3bn.

Yorkshire Building Society’s lending increased by around £3bn year on year to £10bn in 2021. Market share rose slightly to 3.2 per cent, up from 2.8 per cent previously.

Virgin Money dropped two places from seventh to ninth. Gross mortgage lending for 2021 increased from £7.8bn in 2020 to £9.8bn, while its market share remained stable at 3.2 per cent.

Nationwide secures top slot as biggest BTL lender

Nationwide was the largest buy-to-let lender in the UK for 2021, reporting around £7.43bn in 2021, up from £6.56bn in the previous year.

However, the lender’s market share fell slightly from 17 per cent in 2020 to 15.8 per cent in 2021.

Lloyds Banking Group came second, down from top spot in 2020, with gross mortgage lending falling slightly from £7.12bn in 2020 to £6.75bn for 2021. Its market share also dropped from 18.4 per cent to 14.3 per cent in 2021.

Lender Rank (2021) Lending (£bn) (2021) Market share (2021) Rank (2020) Lending (£bn) (2020) Market share (2020) Nationwide BS 1 7.43 15.8% 2 6.56 17% Lloyds Banking Group 2 6.75 14.3% 1 7.12 18.4% Santander UK 3 4.25 9.0% 5 2.62 6.8% Coventry BS 4 3.29 7.0% 3 2.71 7% One Savings Bank 5 2.89 6.1% 6 2.29 5.9% Barclays 6 2.38 5.0% 4 2.68 6.9% Natwest Group 7 2.15 4.6% 8 1.53 4.0% Virgin Money 8 2.11 4.5% 7 1.55 4.0% Paragon 9 1.72 3.6% 9 1.09 2.8% Foundation Home Loans 10 1.16 2.6% 17 0.45 1.2% (Source: UK Finance)

Santander jumped two positions from fifth to third, with buy-to-let gross mortgage lending nearly doubling to £4.25bn year on year and its market share rising three per cent to nine per cent.

One Savings Bank and Natwest both climbed up the ranks by one position to fifth and seventh respectively, increasing their market share and gross mortgage lending.

Coventry and Virgin Money fell one position each to eight and fourth, although both reported a growth in gross mortgage lending.

Paragon was a non-mover in ninth place, with gross mortgage lending totalling £1.72bn, up from £1.09bn in 2020. The lender’s market share increased from 2.8 per cent to 3.6 per cent.

Foundation Home Loans rounded out the top 10, jumping up seven positions from 2020 and replacing Leeds Building Society, which fell to 16 in the rankings.