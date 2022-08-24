Saffron BS hires Lee Williams as BDM

Saffron Building Society has appointed Lee Williams as business development manager (BDM) supporting brokers in the South, Southwest and South Wales.

He joins the firm from Stonebridge, where he has worked as a BDM for around three years, and prior to that he was a client experience leader for mortgages at Loan.co.uk for just over a year.

Between 2014 and 2018, he worked in various roles at Royal Bank of Scotland including area mortgage manager.

Williams has also had stints at Sequence and HSBC in various managerial roles.

Saffron said that the appointment was the latest investment in its Intermediar-ease initiative, which is focused on improving service and making it easier for brokers to work at the mutual.

Building BDMs

The lender has been growing its BDM team, recently hiring Lesley Terry and Jacqui Turner as BDMs.

Tony Hall, head of mortgage sales at Saffron, said: “Lee is a great new addition to the team. He is a well-respected BDM in his own right, and his knowledge and experience will only enhance our offering to brokers.

“I am always keen to add a diverse knowledge base into the team, and Lee’s recent experience working with various lenders gives him a unique insight into the market – whilst also understanding the needs of brokers.”

He added: “With the current level of business and the increasing number of borrowers looking to remortgage or move home, it is essential that we have a support team that brokers can rely on.”

Williams said: “It was an easy decision to join Saffron Building Society as I was keen to work for a specialist lender where I can add value to brokers and firms. Saffron has an exciting borrowing proposition to support the needs of existing and aspiring homeowners, but it is also the way they commit to making it easy to borrow with Saffron – as a broker – that attracted me to the role.

“The business development team are front and centre in adding value to brokers and work together to achieve fantastic customer journeys and outcomes.

He continued: “I am excited to get out and about, seeing advisors and firms and discuss where Saffron Building Society’s proposition can help your customers and your businesses. I can’t wait to get stuck in and build on my existing relationships and, of course, developing new ones, too.”