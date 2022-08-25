Consumer house price confidence strong but inflation concerns abound – HBB Solutions

HBB Solutions, which surveyed around 1,225 UK homeowners, found that 89 per cent of those surveyed were concerned about inflation.

Last week, inflation hit double figures, reaching 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to July. Analysts also warned that inflation could hit more than 18 per cent next year.

However, most homeowners remain confident in their property’s value, with only 22 per cent saying they were worried that their property value would fall in the next few months.

When participants were asked if the value of the home would make them less likely to sell, 96 per cent of those considering a sale said yes.

HBB Solutions said that this suggested a “property stock drought” could be on the cards if house prices depreciate.

Utility costs hit homeowners

The biggest concern for homeowners was the rising cost of utilities, followed by rising fuel and food costs.

Mortgage costs were lower down the list of worries along with vehicle costs, and lifestyle and entertainment.

HBB Solutions’ managing director Chris Hodgkinson said: “Despite many households enduring an incredibly tough time at present, a high level of confidence remains in the property market. While we’ve seen signs that the market is starting to cool, there’s certainly no evidence that a market crash is imminent.

“Of course, it would be naive to expect that such a turbulent economic outlook will have no impact on the housing market and it’s inevitable that some form of house price correction is on the horizon following such a heightened period of activity.

He added: “So those considering a sale may want to do so sooner rather than later to ensure they hit the market while it remains robust and prices are still holding strong.”