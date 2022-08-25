Less than an eighth of homes are affordable to private renters on housing benefits – Crisis

People on low incomes and recipients of housing benefits are being priced out of the private rental market, a study has revealed.

A report published by homelessness charity Crisis in association with Zoopla found that at the start of the year, a quarter of private renters in England depended on housing benefits to cover their rent. However, recent data from the property search firm has shown that less than an eighth of private rental homes listed in the last year were within housing benefit levels.

The study, ‘Falling short: Housing benefit and the rising cost of renting in England’, also suggested that the shortfall between housing benefit payments and rent were more than double the estimates made by the government.

Zoopla’s data suggests that the average shortfall for one-bed homes would be £648 a year, for two-bed homes this would be £1,052 a year, and for three-bed homes this would be £1,655.

Housing benefits freeze

Rents across the UK have risen by 12 per cent in the last year while housing benefits have been frozen since 2020. This decision was criticised by landlords when it was announced in the Spending Review by the then-chancellor Rishi Sunak.

It is currently capped at £23,000 a year for families in London receiving Universal Credit and £15,410 for single people. Across the rest of Britain, it is capped at £20,000 a year for families and £13,400 for single people.

The report said: “With enormous inflation in living costs, the benefit cap is more damaging than ever, preventing people from receiving full housing benefit, and there has never been a stronger case for a review of the level of the cap and its impact on homelessness. The Westminster government needs to urgently carry out this review.

“Concerningly, it has taken just two years of housing benefit levels being frozen for the share of affordable properties to decline dramatically to just under one in eight homes being affordable.”

Crisis said while its data was based on new tenancies, it was a sign of rising costs in the private rental sector and suggested tenancy renewals would reflect this.

The charity said it would be easier to keep housing benefits in line with rent if data on rental costs were regularly updated. It called for the government to require landlords to report rents as part of the landlord register which was proposed in its rental reform paper.

It warned that without investment from the government, there would be fewer homes affordable to those on housing benefits which could push people into homelessness.

Worst affected groups

The report found that people on housing benefits in the East Midlands and South West regions were harder hit, with only one in 14 homes being within their budgets.

For those already exposed to homelessness, this could be even worse due to several factors including the rising number of people bidding over rental asking prices. Additionally, the number of properties available to those on lower incomes and housing benefits might be reduced further by conditions set by landlords and letting agents such as deposits equating to six months of rent, credit checks, a home-owning guarantor or five years of landlord references.

This can be further impacted by some landlords and letting agents refusing to rent to people on zero-hour contracts as well as the illegal practice of continuing to turn away those on benefits.

Further, housing benefit rates for many single renters under the age of 35 do not cover one-bed properties but are intended for a room in a shared home at a lesser rate. Crisis said this had led to shortfalls for people seeking shared properties, but a lack of data means the true scale of this cannot be determined.

The charity said this also suggested more people in their 20s and early 30s could be less able to afford a home than the figures show.

Lack of supply

According to Crisis, increasing affordable housing supply in both the private and social housing sectors could address these issues.

It said the shortage of one-bed homes added to the upward pressure on rents as these often pushed out people without children, and local authorities are less likely to support and house those without children.

The data showed that there was an undersupply of one-bed homes in both the private and social rental sectors.

Despite a larger share of one-bed homes being within housing benefit levels at 17 per cent – compared to 11 per cent of two-bed homes and 10 per cent of three-bed homes – the supply of these is disproportionately low.

According to Zoopla, just 22 per cent of homes listed in the last year were one-beds but this is compared to 44 per cent of single people or couples with no children in the private sector and receiving benefits who would be the most suitable tenants.

Additionally, 52 per cent of all local authorities in England had less than 20 listings for one-bed homes within housing benefit levels in the last year.

Fixing the problem

The report said: “Right now, we are facing one of the worst cost of living crises’ seen for decades, leaving those on the lowest incomes with a growing gap between their housing benefit and their rent. The quickest and most effective way to keep people in their homes is for the government to urgently invest in housing benefit so that it covers the true cost of rents.

“With the enormous inflation in living costs as well as rents, the benefit cap is now more damaging than ever, preventing people from receiving full housing benefit. It is crucial that the government reviews the benefit cap so that people can receive the full amount of their housing benefit.”

It continued: “It would also be useful for government to improve the way that it sets housing benefit levels. The government’s new landlord portal should include rent reporting as a standard requirement for landlords, as an easy and effective way to improve data collection.

“Government should use this to uprate housing benefit more frequently and more reliably. It’s time for a change to the way we support people with their housing costs, and the evidence is clear that we need to act if we’re to prevent and end homelessness for good.”

Bills included

This data comes as Rightmove revealed that searches for rental homes with bills included were the most common, overtaking pets and gardens for the first time and highlighting the impact of the rising cost of living.

It also said the average asking rent outside London had jumped by 19 per cent over two years to £1,126 per calendar month.