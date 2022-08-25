The Mortgage Lender adds BTL, holiday let and expat products

The Mortgage Lender has released more buy-to-let, holiday let and expat products to give brokers increased choice for their customers.

Rates for the products start at 3.49 per cent. This includes a two and five-year fixed rate for standard, limited companies and houses in multiple occupation (HMO) with a product fee of 2.5 per cent.

It has also brought out a two and five-year fixed rate for standard and limited companies with a product fee of 1.5 per cent. Both have a minimum loan of £100,000.

The lender has also added a two and five-year fixed rate for standard and limited companies, which has a product fee of £2,495 and a minimum loan of £75,000.

On the holiday let, The Mortgage Lender released a two and five-year fixed rate for standard and limited company with a two per cent fee and a minimum loan of £100,000.

The lender has brought out a two and five-year fixed rate for standard and limited company with a product fee of 1.75 per cent and a minimum loan of £100,000.

In recent months, The Mortgage Lender has been expanding its team, hiring Santander’s Sara Palmer as distribution head and Kensington Mortgages’ Chris Kirby as head of specialist distribution.

At the end of March, the company also launched an invitation-only club for brokers earlier this year.