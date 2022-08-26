Barclays ups rates; Principality revises range – round-up

Barclays has increased rates on select mortgages up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) by as much as 0.27 per cent.

For example, the two-year fixed mortgage guarantee product at 95 per cent LTV has risen from 3.92 per cent to 4.20 per cent. This has no fee and offers £750 cashback.

The five-year fixed mortgage guarantee product with no cashback has gone up in rate by 0.07 per cent to 4.22 per cent.

Elsewhere, the two-year fixed residential mortgage at 90 per cent LTV with no fee has risen from 3.84 per cent to 3.99 per cent.

Across the bank’s five-year fixes, the 75 per cent LTV with no fee has risen from 3.72 per cent to 3.85 per cent. The equivalent product at 85 per cent LTV with no fee has gone up from 3.80 per cent to 3.91 per cent, while the 90 per cent LTV option has increased from 3.63 per cent to 3.89 per cent.

Barclays has also increased rates across its ‘Great Escape’ remortgage deals at 75 and 85 per cent LTV, fixed for either two or five years.

Purchase and remortgage products at 60 and 75 per cent LTV, fixed for two or five years, have also risen.

Rate increases have also been made to the two-year fixed buy-to-let remortgage product at 75 per cent LTV with a £1,795 fee. This has a rate of 3.23 per cent up from 3.18 per cent.

Elsewhere, a five-year fixed fee-free purchase and remortgage product for landlords at 60 per cent LTV has increased from 3.45 per cent to 3.55 per cent.

Principality BS

Principality Building Society has also made changes to its mortgage range with the reintroduction of certain products alongside rate changes.

The mutual has brought back two, three and five-year fixes across the 75, 80 and 85 per cent LTV tiers. Rates begin at 3.75 per cent.

For buy-to-let borrowers, it has increased the rates on two and five-year fixed terms at 60, 70 and 75 per cent LTV by up to 0.11 per cent.

Principality has cut rates across its holiday let offering and two and five-year fixes at 60 per cent LTV are now up to 0.15 per cent lower. The two-year fix has a rate of 3.8 per cent while the five-year option is priced at 3.99 per cent.

Meanwhile, holiday let rates at 75 per cent LTV have increased by up to 0.05 per cent on two and five-year fixes.

The mutual has also reintroduced select ‘Thank You’ mortgage products for NHS workers in Wales, including two and five-year fixes at 80 and 85 per cent LRV. Alongside this, the rates of ‘Thank You’ mortgages at 90 and 95 per cent LTV, fixed for either two and five years, have risen by up to 0.40 per cent.