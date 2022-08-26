House prices up 8.3 per cent in July amid signs of weakened demand – Zoopla

Average house prices rose to £256,900 in July, but rising mortgage rates, living costs and inflation are set to dampen activity for the rest of the year.

According to the Zoopla house price index, the market is showing its usual signs of a summer slowdown, but demand has weakened more than it did last year. Buyer demand was pegged at 17 per cent over July and August, down from 54 per cent over April and May.

Despite buyer interest remaining above the 2017 to 2022 average, Zoopla expects the market to underperform as autumn approaches.

Richard Davies, MD of Chestertons, said: “One driving factor behind house hunters wanting to move sooner rather than later are interest rates.

“Another reason that drives buyer enquiries is that the market is seeing a post-pandemic reshuffle. After many house hunters put their search on hold or changed priorities over the past two years, we have since been registering enquiries from families wanting to finally make their move a reality as well as international students, international buyers and office workers who require a pied-à-terre closer to work again.”

Stock levels have slowly started to recover with the average UK estate agent having 14 homes listed for sale, up from the average of 12 in spring. However, this is still below the average of 20 homes per estate agency branch before the pandemic.

First-time buyers need £12 k earning boost

Due to rising interest rates people buying their first home will need to earn £12,250 more than they did a year ago, Zoopla suggested. It said with rates rising from an average of two per cent to four per cent, higher earnings would be needed to cover mortgage payments.

Londoners will need the biggest boost in income, with an estimated £34,500 additional earnings required to cover the mortgage payments of higher priced homes.

Despite being more vulnerable to higher housing costs, first-time buyers made up 35 per cent of all sales in the first half of the year compared to 32 per cent last year. Zoopla attributed this to increased flexibility with working patterns and people looking further afield for cheaper homes.

Zoopla said all buyers would be impacted by higher rates but first-time buyers are the most sensitive to these changes, alongside existing owners looking to buy a bigger home using more debt and therefore requiring a larger mortgage loan.

It added: “The impact will be less for those downtrading or moving to a similar-value home with the mortgage carried over – ‘ported’ – at the same rate.”

Zoopla said the market was susceptible to higher mortgage rates, and while this had not impacted the level of sales agreed yet it would become evident in Q4 and across 2023.

The firm said rising costs could also cause some households to consider downsizing to release equity or reduce expenses.

Phil Tennant, chief operating officer of Upstix, said: “All signs point towards demand tailing off, albeit from the frantic levels seen during the Covid boom. A cooler market in H2 means sale times will be drawn out even further, and some may even struggle to sell, particularly as higher rates make mortgages more difficult to acquire.

“This pressure will be much more acute in high value markets in the South East, where affordability is already an issue. Landlords in particular who may be looking to realise equity gains made over the last decade or so would do well to move quickly.”

High value markets impacted

Zoopla said in areas where affordability is already constrained, higher mortgage rates would price more people out of the market.

“The impact of rising mortgage rates will be felt most acutely in high-value markets in southern England where affordability is already a drag on market activity. Our data shows demand for homes is already weakest in higher-value areas such as London, a trend that is likely to worsen for those looking to buy their first home as mortgage rates move higher,” it said.

Richard Donnell, director of research at Zoopla, said: “The housing market has been resilient to the rising cost of living so far. The new energy price cap will add to the pressure facing households especially those on lower incomes. We see the recent jump in mortgage rates having a greater impact on housing market activity and prices moving ahead. First-time buyers on lower incomes, those looking to trade-up using a bigger mortgage and buyers in the South East of England will all feel the greatest impact on affordability.

“We expect a growing number of households to continue to re-evaluate their homes as a result of ongoing pandemic factors and with further impetus from the rising cost of living. This will support overall sales numbers, but the rate of price inflation will continue to slow.”