Propertymark submits written evidence to Levelling Up panel

Propertymark said it has told the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee conducting an inquiry into plans to alter the private-rented sector in England that such reforms risk shrinking available stock even further.

The panel’s inquiry seeks to learn whether the proposals detailed in the white paper called A Fairer Private Rented Sector find the right balance between the interests of landlords and tenants, and how the plans might affect supply.

Propertymark, a professional body of more than 18,000 members, told the panel that fewer homes may be available to renters if reform of the private rented sector (PRS) does not equally consider the rights and needs of letting agents and their landlords alongside those of tenants.

Timothy Douglas, head of policy and campaigns for Propertymark, said: “There are elements of the proposed reform that if progressed will create further risk and our member agents say they have seen enough to convince some of their landlords to sell up or indicate an intention to. Our research shows many properties sold off by landlords are not returning to the rental market.

“If landlords reject the changes and no longer want to make their properties available for rent, there is a danger the private rented sector will become smaller and even more expensive. The knock-on effect will see local authorities under unmanageable pressure to help many households secure a suitable alternative against a backdrop of significant under-supply of affordable homes to rent.”

Landlords selling up

Member agents, Propertymark said, were already reporting cases in which landlords were selling up or considering selling up as a result of the white paper’s proposals that were published in June.

The organization said it did not think that the proposals for reforming tenancies “do enough to strike the right balance between protecting tenants from unfair eviction and allowing landlords to take possession of their properties in reasonable circumstances.”

Introducing a simpler tenancy structure and removing an initial fixed term from a tenancy agreement, Propertymark said, would reduce choice for landlords and tenants while plans to make all tenancies periodic would reduce choice and security for both tenants and landlords.

Hitting the student market

In addition, it said the proposals to move to periodic tenancies would not work in the student market and would probably shrink the supply of housing available to students within the private rental sector.

Propertymark said that while it welcomed the government’s commitment to not introduce rent controls, there needed to be an equal balance between tenant protections and a landlord’s ability to take possession of their properties in reasonable circumstances. The group said rent controls would discourage investment and reduce the overall supply of PRS property.

Proposals that Propertymark said it supported included changes to the court process to speed up possessions; a strengthening of mediation as part of the possession process in order to resolve disputes between landlords and tenants without going to court; a new digital property portal to help remove poor management practices as well as substandard properties; and bolstering the database of rogue landlords and property agents by making it publicly available.