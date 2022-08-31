Conveyancing Association launches consultation on industry practices

The Conveyancing Association (CA) has launched a consultation seeking views from firms about the conveyancing process and opinions on wider industry issues.

It has already sent the survey out to its members and is now broadening it out to all conveyancing firms. Companies will be asked what property information they use and accept, potential barriers to using alternatives to the TA6 Property Information Form, as well as the use of HM Land Registry Safe Harbour Standards, chain-view technology, and digital access to transfers and mortgage deeds.

The feedback is expected to support the association’s work especially regarding digital conveyancing and how information is provided during the process.

It will also ask firms to give their opinion on what the trade body should campaign for to support the wider profession.

Conveyancing firms are invited to fill out the survey by visiting: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/5ZMP3ZT

“A lot down the track for conveyancers”

Beth Rudolf, director of delivery at The Conveyancing Association, said: “We’re acutely aware there is a lot coming down the tracks for conveyancing firms to get their heads around and we want to ensure that we are pre-empting those changes, and helping make the process as smooth as possible for practitioners.

“We’ve already garnered the views of many CA member firms but these are issues that impact the entire industry, not just our members, and it’s therefore important to have a broad view of the current processes followed and the support for specific changes. We’d also like to understand what areas conveyancers want us to prioritise as the industry’s trade body, and we hope therefore that all firms will be able to take the time to fill in this short five-minute survey.”