Keystone ups rates; Clydesdale Bank withdraws products – round-up

by:
  • 31/08/2022
Keystone Property Finance has increased the rates across its ranges by as much as 0.6 per cent, including its seven-year fixed rates.

The lender notified brokers on Friday 26 August that it would be withdrawing its current product offering by 11:59pm on Monday 29 August and it would be launching new rates the following day.

At the time, it said that agreements in principle should be submitted as soon as possible in case it refers and all full mortgage applications should be submitted ahead of the Monday deadline.

Rates previously started at 4.39 per cent and its seven-year fixed rates started from 4.74 per cent.

Loans are now priced from 4.99 per cent, whilst seven-year fixed rates begin from 5.34 per cent.

David Whittaker, CEO of Keystone Property Finance, said that while the rates had increased yesterday the firm still had a “competitive range to support brokers and landlord clients”.

He added that Keystone Property Finance was also offering a 0.1 per cent discount for properties with an Energy Performance Certificate of A to C.

 

Clydesdale Bank withdraws trio of products

Clydesdale Bank confirmed that it would remove a trio of full capital and interest mortgages ranging between 75 and 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) from today.

This includes a five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with £999 fee, as well as its counterparts at 85 and 90 per cent LTV.

The lender added that these rates would still be available to existing customers for product transfers.

