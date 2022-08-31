Standard Life Home Finance enters partnership with Sesame Bankhall Group

Standard Life Home Finance has teamed up with Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) to give its advisers access to its product range.

This means that Sesame’s adviser network and directly authorised brokers at PMS Mortgage Club can register to the lender’s online portal and advise on its products.

Its products include features such as fixed early repayment charges (ERCs) under 10 years, downsizing protection from day one, automatic inheritance protection and unrestricted ERC exemption on the sale of a property following a death or admission into care for the first borrower.

Kay Westgarth, head of sales at Standard Life Home Finance, said the market was seeing more people interested in using equity release as part of their retirement plan and providing these products helped.

She added: “The role of the adviser is a vital one during this process, so strong relationships with adviser networks, brokers and support services are an important way we can help customers on this journey.

“Given this, it’s exciting to work with Sesame Bankhall Group as they firmly believe in helping advisers to not only better serve customers but also improve their own skills and understanding of the market. This ethos is very close to our own and we are pleased to be working closely with them.

“Later life lending goes from strength to strength”

Stephanie Charman (pictured), strategic relationships director at Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “With the later life lending market going from strength to strength, we are delighted to sign a strategic agreement with Standard Life Home Finance.

“Sesame Bankhall Group is focused on providing its members with market-leading support, better access to products and more options to support their customers. This new partnership is another important step in helping us to deliver on this ambition and we look forward to working with the Standard Life Home Finance team.”

Last week, Mortgage Solutions reported that SBG has launched a hub for members of both the PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network, aimed at helping advisers support clients coming to the end of fixed rate deals.