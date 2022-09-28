You are here: Home - News -

News

Starmer pledges 70 per cent home ownership and new mortgage guarantee scheme

  • 28/09/2022
Among a raft of initiatives to tackle the cost of living crisis and combat soaring inflation, the Labour leader focused on the property and mortgage markets in his speech at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

As part of his keynote address, Keir Starmer set out his vision to help people own their own homes including a promise to implement a new 70 per cent target for home ownership.

He said: “I’ve seen home ownership rise almost my entire life – it’s the bedrock of security and aspiration. That pebble-dashed semi meant everything to my family.

“But now, under the Tories, the dream of owning your own home is slipping away for too many.”

Starmer went on to say it’s a “political choice” but “if you keep inflating demand without increasing supply, house prices will only rise and homes become less affordable for working people”.

 

New mortgage guarantee scheme

Average house prices stood at £292,000 in July, according to the Office for National Statistics, and following the mini Budget last week which confirmed the stamp duty shake-up, industry experts suggested this could fuel further price hikes and failed to get to the core of issue of poor supply.

Starmer said: “We will set a new target – 70 per cent home ownership. No more buy-to-let landlords or second homeowners getting in first. We will back working people’s aspiration. Help real first-time buyers onto the ladder with a new mortgage guarantee scheme. Reform planning so speculators can’t stop communities getting shovels in the ground.”

He added: “My message is this: If you’re grafting every hour to buy your own home, Labour is on your side. Labour is the party of homeownership in Britain today.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.