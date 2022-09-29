You are here: Home - News -

HSBC increases rates across existing and new customer ranges

  • 29/09/2022
HSBC has upped select rates across its existing customer and new business ranges, the latter of which includes first-time buyers, remortgage and homemovers.

For existing customers switching, the increases range from 0.89 per cent to 1.6 per cent, and increases are between 1.46 per cent to 1.86 per cent across its new business range.

In its residential existing customer switching range, two, three and five-year fixed fee saver products up to 95 per cent LTV have gone up, as have up to 90 per cent LTV for standard products on the same terms.

Five-year fixed premier exclusive products up to 90 per cent LTV have also risen.

In its residential existing customer borrowing more range, two, three and five-year fixed rate standard and fee saver products up to 90 per cent LTV have increased, along with five-year fixed premier exclusive products up to the same LTV.

On the residential first-time buyer side, two and five-year fixed fee saver products up to 95 per cent LTV have risen.

Two and five-year fixed fee saver up to 95 per cent LTV have also increased and up to 90 per cent LTV for standard products.

In its existing buy-to-let customer switching range, five-year fixed standard up to 75 per cent LTV have increased.

International residential product pricing, both two and five-year fixed rates in fee saver and standard iterations, up to 75 per cent LTV have had rate rises.

 

Fixed rates removed

The lender added that it had removed its two and five-year fixed rate offerings with its UK buy-to-let, purchase, remortgage and existing customer borrowing more range until further notice.

A HSBC UK spokersperson said: “While current market conditions may be creating some uncertainty, we remain focused on supporting our customers today and in the longer term.

“We will take the steps needed to support how we cater for demand and continue to provide a high level of service to meet the needs of our customers.”.

