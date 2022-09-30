You are here: Home - News -

News

Aldermore hires Derek Davidson as Scotland lending manager

by:
  • 30/09/2022
  • 0
Aldermore hires Derek Davidson as Scotland lending manager
Aldermore has appointed Derek Davidson as its lending manager for Scotland to help support “continued growth plans” for the region.

The lender said that it was aiming to grow both intermediary and direct channels in Scotland, and it would providing lending facilities like commercial mortgages, owner occupied loans and residential and commercial investment.

Davidson previously worked at Bank of Scotland for over 16 years, most recently as broker development director for SME and mid corporate banking for around two years.

Prior to that he worked at Clydesdale Bank for around eight years, initially as an electronic banking manager and then as a business partner managing a portfolio of SME clients in north London.

Graham Ritchie, head of commercial mortgages at Aldermore, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Derek to the lending team. With his extensive experience in commercial banking, our Scottish growth plans will be in great hands.”

Davidson said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Aldermore at such an exciting time where there’s so much opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to helping build on the existing expertise we have and focusing on higher value and more complex transactions, creating a very powerful offering to our marketplace in Scotland.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.