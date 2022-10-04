You are here: Home - News -

Santander launches comprehensive home and mortgage management tool on borrower app

by:
  04/10/2022
  • 0
Santander UK has introduced a range of tools, My Home Manager, in its mobile app to help its mortgage customers.

It will allow customers to see their home value estimate and mortgage balance to enable equity growth checks every three months, a view of their Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating and to make home repairs.

EPC ratings can also be accessed, which show a property’s energy efficiency, along with recommendation on how to improve it as well as estimated cost and funding options for improvements.

The fix and maintain feature offers cost estimates and free quotes from local tradespeople for home maintenance and repair jobs. They can also book jobs and track their progress.

Home Digital lets customers compare deals and switch to new broadband and TV and mobile phone providers.
The furnishings feature offers “inspirational ideas and exclusive offers” on home furnishings.

The what’s next feature will show upcoming added features and allow customers to opt in to have early access.

Potential upcoming new features include a home expenses manager; home selling guide; home moving services; valuations; solar panel and EV charger installation and; information about their local neighbourhood.

Tracie Pearce, chief customer officer for Homes, said: “For most people, their home is their biggest financial investment and keeping on top of all the costs and upkeep associated with it can be a real challenge.

“We think My Home Manager provides a unique service for homeowners and its development has been driven by what our customers have told us they’d like to see. I’m really excited about how we can continue to develop the app to give customers the support they need and provide a positive boost to overall financial health.”

