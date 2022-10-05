HSBC cuts mortgage rates for switching customers

HSBC is bucking the trend of rising mortgage costs with a swathe of product switching reductions that will take effect from tomorrow.

The lender said it is cutting two, three and five-year fixed fee savers for existing customers switching from 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) up to 95 per cent, as well as customers borrowing more from 60 per cent to 90 per cent LTV.

Rates are also falling on two, three and five-year standard deals for existing customers between 60 and 95 per cent LTV, as well those borrowing more up to 90 per cent LTV.

The five-year fixed premier exclusive between 60 and 90 per cent LTV will also see a drop in rates for existing customers switching and borrowing more.

No numbers but all cuts welcome

The lender has not yet revealed how steep the rate reductions will be, but any cut is sure to be welcomed by the market after steep increases amid last week’s market turmoil.

HSBC yesterday removed its two-year trackers for buy to let purchase, remortgage and existing customers.