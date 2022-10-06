You are here: Home - News -

News

Treasury considers extending mortgage guarantee scheme ‒ reports

by:
  • 06/10/2022
  • 0
Treasury considers extending mortgage guarantee scheme ‒ reports
The Treasury is mulling over an extension to the mortgage guarantee scheme to support first-time buyers amid mortgage market turbulence.

According to multiple media reports, in a meeting with banking leaders today Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and the Treasury mooted the possibility of lengthening the timeline on the scheme which is due to expire at the end of this year.

Media reports also suggested that rising interest rates in the buy-to-let sector and vulnerable customers on interest-only mortgages were discussed.

The scheme was introduced in 2021 to increase the availability of 95 per cent loan-to-value mortgages after they were withdrawn during the pandemic.

It offers lenders the option to buy a guarantee on a mortgage where the borrower has a deposit of only five per cent. It compensates lenders for a portion of net losses suffered in the case of repossession.

The guarantee applies down to 80 per cent of purchase value of the guaranteed property covering 95 per cent of these net losses and the lender retains a five per cent risk in portion of losses covered by the guarantee.

Figures from earlier this year showed that the scheme had supported around £3.2bn in loans since it was launched in April last year.

The value of the mortgage guarantee was £474m and the value of the properties was pegged at £3.42bn. It also noted that there were 17,966 completions since its launch.

Rachel Dixon, mortgage broker at RH Dixon, said that she had been talking about them with every client as they had priced some cases up to 2.25 per cent lower.

She pointed to a Natwest product which was priced at 2.95 per cent versus a two-year fixed rate at 5.4 per cent.

The Treasury declined to comment.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/