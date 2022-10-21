You are here: Home - News -

News

Stamp duty payments pass £12bn to hit record

by:
  • 21/10/2022
  • 0
Stamp duty payments pass £12bn to hit record
Stamp duty land tax receipts have totalled £12.1bn so far this year, a record amount.

Apart from January when the intake was £944m, tax generated by property transactions have totalled more than £1bn in the months leading up to September. 

This is up £3.2bn compared to the same period last year, but against the backdrop of the stamp duty holiday which lasted until September 2021. 

The report noted that the cut to stamp duty announced in the government’s Growth Plan last month would be reflected in receipts from October. 

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said although this was compared to the stamp duty holiday period, the figures were still “hugely impressive”. 

She added: “We may see these figures tail off in the coming months as people decide to put off moving home. This is particularly the case since last month when the so-called mini Budget brought chaos to the markets pushing up mortgage rates and, in some cases, putting that dream property out of people’s reach.” 

Coventry Building Society analysis confirmed with the average house price in England now at £315,965, homebuyers may still have to foot a £3,298 bill to move home. 

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Stamp duty is one of the many costs worrying homebuyers. Whilst the recent changes to thresholds were a welcome addition, this should be the beginning of a wider, more holistic strategy.  

“There’s still an opportunity to help downsizers, who may currently face a hefty tax bill for moving to a smaller home, and a huge opportunity to incentivise energy-efficient home improvements. More action needs to be taken to reduce the impact existing housing stock has on carbon emissions.  This should be a priority for the new incoming Prime Minister.” 

 

Inheritance tax boosted by higher house prices 

Between April and September this year, intake from inheritance tax (IHT) totalled £3.5bn, a £400m rise on the same period last year. 

So far this year, £4.97bn has been paid towards the tax. 

Shaun Moore, tax and financial planning spokesperson at Quilter, said IHT was “steadily becoming rather lucrative for the Treasury” as higher house prices and the nil rate bands widened eligibility for the levy. 

He added: “IHT was once viewed as a tax on wealthier individuals, but the reality is that more people are now getting caught in the IHT net – partly as a result of soaring property prices.  

“The nil rate band and the residence nil rate band will remain frozen until 2026, meaning more and more people, including many families that might not consider themselves to be wealthy, could now face a hefty IHT bill due to the amount their properties have increased in value.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/