Shortlist for the Equity Release Awards announced

  • 03/11/2022
The shortlist for next year’s Equity Release Awards has been revealed.

The ceremony will take place in London at the Bankside Hotel next year on 19 January.

The awards support and recognise the increasing importance of the sector and the excellence of the providers and financial advisers who serve their customers within.

The nomination process for the provider categories has changed this year to enhance the judging process.

Adviser Categories

Best Financial Adviser – five or fewer advisers sponsored by Aviva

Just Compare Retirement

Laterlivingnow!

LIFETIME EQUITY RELEASE

 

Best Financial Adviser – six to 19 advisers sponsored by Just

Knight Frank Finance

StepChange

Viva Retirement Solutions

 

Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers

Age Partnership

Equity Release Associates

Equity Release Supermarket

 

Best Individual Adviser sponsored by Pure Retirement

Mike Hardy, The Equity Release Experts

Sue Eastham, Equity Release Supermarket

Sam Wickham, Clear Planning

 

Best Mortgage Club

Advise Wise

Air

Premier Equity Release Club

 

Best Distributor for Adviser Support, Training & Development

Advise Wise

Air

Premier Equity Release Club

 

Other Categories

Best Conveyancer

Adlington Law

Equilaw

Gilroy Steel

 

Best Surveyor

Countrywide Surveying Services

e.surv

Gateway Surveyors

 

Best Business Development Manager

Chris Smyth, LV=

Daniel Edmondson, Pure Retirement

Jade Barry, Equilaw

 

Provider Categories

Best Overall Provider for Lifetime Mortgages

Aviva

Canada Life

Legal & General Home Finance

 

Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training & Development

Aviva

Canada Life

Just

 

Best Provider for Service sponsored by Equity Release Council

Aviva

Canada Life

Pure Retirement

 

Best Provider for Products

Aviva

Canada Life

more2Life

 

Best Underwriter

Brittany Dean, more2life

Chirag Upadhyay, Just

Gavin Hancock, Pure Retirement

