Shortlist for the Equity Release Awards announced

The ceremony will take place in London at the Bankside Hotel next year on 19 January.
The awards support and recognise the increasing importance of the sector and the excellence of the providers and financial advisers who serve their customers within.
The nomination process for the provider categories has changed this year to enhance the judging process.
Adviser Categories
Best Financial Adviser – five or fewer advisers sponsored by Aviva
Just Compare Retirement
Laterlivingnow!
LIFETIME EQUITY RELEASE
Best Financial Adviser – six to 19 advisers sponsored by Just
Knight Frank Finance
StepChange
Viva Retirement Solutions
Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers
Age Partnership
Equity Release Associates
Equity Release Supermarket
Best Individual Adviser sponsored by Pure Retirement
Mike Hardy, The Equity Release Experts
Sue Eastham, Equity Release Supermarket
Sam Wickham, Clear Planning
Best Mortgage Club
Advise Wise
Air
Premier Equity Release Club
Best Distributor for Adviser Support, Training & Development
Advise Wise
Air
Premier Equity Release Club
Other Categories
Best Conveyancer
Adlington Law
Equilaw
Gilroy Steel
Best Surveyor
Countrywide Surveying Services
e.surv
Gateway Surveyors
Best Business Development Manager
Chris Smyth, LV=
Daniel Edmondson, Pure Retirement
Jade Barry, Equilaw
Provider Categories
Best Overall Provider for Lifetime Mortgages
Aviva
Canada Life
Legal & General Home Finance
Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training & Development
Aviva
Canada Life
Just
Best Provider for Service sponsored by Equity Release Council
Aviva
Canada Life
Pure Retirement
Best Provider for Products
Aviva
Canada Life
more2Life
Best Underwriter
Brittany Dean, more2life
Chirag Upadhyay, Just
Gavin Hancock, Pure Retirement