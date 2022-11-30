You are here: Home - News -

Halifax and Virgin Money lower remortgage rates ‒ round-up

  • 30/11/2022
Halifax has cut a range of its two and five-year fixed remortgage rates by as much as 0.72 per cent and brought back free conveyancing products.

The changes come into force from tomorrow.

In its fee-free fixed remortgage range with own conveyancer and £250 cashback, rates have fallen between 0.31 and 0.72 per cent, with the largest decreases applied to five-year fixed rates.

Two-year fixed rates in this range have been reduced by as much as 0.46 per cent, which includes its two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) which has fallen from 6.3 per cent to 5.84 per cent.

Other changes include its two-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV at 6.28 per cent, which now stands at 5.84 per cent.

On the five-year fixed rate side, its product at 60 per cent LTV has gone down by 0.72 per cent to 5.05 per cent. At 75 per cent LTV the rate has contracted by 0.7 per cent to 5.09 per cent.

In its fixed remortgage range with £999 fee, also with own conveyancer and £250 cashback, rates have fallen by as much as 0.67 per cent.

On the two-year fixed rate side, its product at 60 per cent LTV has gone down by 0.51 per cent to 5.27 per cent. Its similar product at 75 per cent LTV has also gone down by 0.51 per cent to 5.28 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.67 per cent to 4.83 per cent, and at 75 per cent LTV the rate has fallen by 0.63 per cent to 4.9 per cent.

 

Virgin cuts remortgage and core rates

Virgin has lowered rates for remortgage exclusives and core ranges by as much as 0.31 per cent, with the changes coming into force from today.

On the remortgage exclusive side, its five-year fixed rate with £995 fee has been cut by 0.1 per cent to 4.83 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate with £995 fee at 75 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.1 per cent to 4.88 per cent.

In its core range its fee-free five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV has gone down by 0.1 per cent to 4.89 per cent.

Selected two, three and five-year fixed rates have been reduced by up to 0.31 per cent.

