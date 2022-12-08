You are here: Home - News -

Average two-year fixed rates fall below six per cent ‒ Coventry BS

by:
  08/12/2022
Average two-year fixed rates have fallen below six per cent at lower loan to value tiers, but higher LTV rates still remain elevated.

According to Coventry Building Society analysis, which looked at Bank of England figures, the average two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) dropped 0.03 per cent last month to 5.97 per cent.

It comes after rates rose by a record 1.83 per cent in October due to financial market dislocation from the mini Budget.

The lender said it was the first monthly reduction since September last year, when average two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV fell from 1.23 per cent to 1.2 per cent.

Beth Smith, mortgage product manager at Coventry Building Society, said that the market is “starting to recover” with fixed rates for those with at least a 25 per cent deposit were on the “right side of six per cent”.

She continued: “I don’t think anybody anticipated the sudden spike we saw in October, but the rates on lower LTV mortgages are coming down slowly and it’s likely that we’ll see a continued downward trajectory over time.”

Smith said that the “tide hasn’t yet turned for higher LTVs” and last month saw interest rate for two-fixed rates at 90 and 95 per cent LTV edge higher.

“Any drop in average rates is going to be welcome news for borrowers. And perhaps even those with smaller deposits will be less worried now that fixed rates for high LTVs aren’t rising at the same pace as October.

“But it’s likely to be a very long time before we see average fixed mortgage rates fall to last year’s levels again,” she noted.

