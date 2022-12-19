You are here: Home - News -

News

Consumer confidence in housing market nears all-time low – BSA

by:
  • 19/12/2022
  • 0
Consumer confidence in housing market nears all-time low – BSA
Just a seventh of people, or 14 per cent, feel now is the right time to buy a house while 47 per cent say it is not.

The Building Societies Association (BSA) Property Tracker survey said this gave a net rating of -33 per cent for consumer confidence in the housing market. This was close to the -37 per cent all-time low rating recorded in September this year. 

People in London have a more favourable attitude towards the market now, with almost a fifth feeling it is a good time to purchase a property. This compares to eight per cent of respondents in Yorkshire and the Humber, and a tenth of respondents in the North East. 

Some 49 per cent of people think house prices will fall, compared to 35 per cent who said the same during the last survey in September. Just 16 per cent believe house prices will increase, compared to 31 per cent in September. For nine per cent of respondents, there are worries about the value of their home falling. 

 

Financial concerns 

Two thirds of respondents said rising mortgage rates impacting affordability was an obstacle when considering buying a property, while 53 per cent said raising a deposit was a barrier. A further 45 per cent said getting a big enough mortgage loan was setting them back. 

Looking ahead, 70 per cent of respondents said they were concerned about increasing energy prices and 63 per cent cited the rising cost of food. 

Homeowners were more concerned about energy costs, with a split at 73 per cent of respondents who own a home and two thirds of people who rent. 

The majority of homeowners did not cite concerns about keeping up with mortgage payments, at 87 per cent. By comparison, 77 per cent of renters are not worried about making payments. 

 

A slower market 

Paul Broadhead, head of mortgage and housing policy at the BSA, said: “Whilst several house price measures are now showing modest price falls, the significant increases over the last two years, alongside the spiralling cost of food, fuel and energy, means mortgage affordability for those wishing to buy a property is likely to be more difficult now than it was 12 months ago.  

“I expect this, and raising a deposit, will remain key barriers to homeownership for some time to come, with many potentially having to lower their ambitions on the property they can consider buying.” 

He said it was “encouraging” that most homeowners were not worried about keeping up with mortgage payments and this was evident in the lack of increase in arrears. 

Broadhead said there was also not one market, so while confidence was low each individual would approach things differently. 

He added: “In general, there still remains an imbalance between the supply and demand for properties across most areas of the UK, which I expect will keep the market moving, albeit at a slower pace than we’ve seen recently.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.