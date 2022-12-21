You are here: Home - News -

News

Purplebricks to axe more than tenth of staff ‒ report

by:
  • 21/12/2022
  • 0
Purplebricks to axe more than tenth of staff ‒ report
Online estate agency Purplebricks will make over 10 per cent of its workforce redundant as part of plans to revive the company, according to a media report.

First reported in The Times, the firm has allegedly been in talks with staff in various departments about possible redundancies for several weeks. It is understood that there are around 800 employees at the firm.

The Times said the consultation will end on Friday and added that it understood around 100 employees would be made redundant. This was a mix of both voluntary and compulsory redundancies.

The report continued that Purplebricks has been struggling over the past year or so, with its share price more than halving over the course of this year.

Yesterday in a general meeting, shareholder Lecram Holdings proposed removing Paul Pindar as chairman and appointed Harry Hill to the board of directors. This was rejected by the company’s shareholders.

Helena Marston, Purplebricks CEO, said: “I want to reassure all shareholders that we understand their concerns. Our past performance has not been good enough. But we have a new team, with an agreed plan that is being delivered at pace.

“The operational changes implemented over the last four months will be clear for all to see at our final results, in terms of a substantially improved cash and profit performance. We take nothing for granted and we are fully committed to driving improved performance, higher standards and value for all stakeholders.”

She added: “The housing market will be what it will be in 2023 but we have a value driven customer proposition, right sized our cost base by £17m, and laid the foundations for a more balanced business with the recent launch of new revenue streams and a plan to grow our lettings business.

“There is a big opportunity for Purplebricks and we want the opportunity to deliver it.”

In its half-year results, Purplebricks reported revenue of £16m, which was down 16 per cent on the same period last year and gross profit of £26.2m, which is 38 per cent lower than last year.

The firm said that it expected to see “positive cash generation” in early 2024.

Earlier in the month, Purplebricks added that it would launch a mortgage advisory business, Purplebricks Financial Services.

The company said that the “mortgage business would allow it to “control the end-to-end customer journey and receive a threefold increase in revenue per mortgage”.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.