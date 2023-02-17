You are here: Home - News -

News

Broker support of green initiatives is ‘not high on client’s agendas’ – Star Letter 17/02/2023

by:
  • 17/02/2023
  • 0
Broker support of green initiatives is ‘not high on client’s agendas’ – Star Letter 17/02/2023
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s first comment is in response to: Discussing sustainability gives mortgage brokers more credibility – HSBC UK video

Andy Wilson said: “I am not convinced that whether their mortgage adviser is supporting green initiatives or not is high on client’s agendas when seeking a mortgage.

“They want the best, lowest cost mortgage for their circumstances and a first class service from their adviser, not anything to do with their EPC rating. A warm fuzzy feeling from benefitting the environment will rarely win over hard, cold cash savings.”

He continued: “The current ‘green’ mortgages do little to benefit the clients anyway, and are rarely cheaper than other ‘ordinary’ mortgages. Promoting green credentials with inferior products will not raise your profile in a positive way.

“Improving an EPC rating, a flawed measure of a building’s energy efficiency anyway, should be an aim of all householders if they are to save money in the long term, and not a means to obtain a comparatively tiny saving on their mortgage.

“The problem is that in the UK the cost of significant energy improvements can take many years to recover, and the average stay in one property is often far less than the break-even point.”

Wilson added: “Until the green mortgage products are actually meaningful, I would suggest that advisers perhaps investigate some other contribution to the environment on every mortgage they do, such as paying for a planted sapling, or contributing to a wildflower project and make their clients aware of that, and add why a green mortgage might not be as good as alternatives.

“A few hundred trees planted every year could make a better impact than the few mortgages you will recommend with green benefits. But then how serious are we about it really?”

This week’s second comment is in response to: Brokers report ‘record breaking’ activity levels in January ‒ analysis

David Goose said: “The record ‘activity’ is probably us brokers have to do everything three times due to all the rate changes. We are all doing product transfers six months in advance and then redoing them every two months. Am I right?”

The last comment of the week was made on the article: Fees are out of hand in buy-to-let – JLM

Rob Denton said: “Agree that seven per cent equates to a big number, but I was hoping the thinking behind this with lenders is to allow borrowers to achieve a higher lending amount, which then gives landlords an opportunity to proceed with the deal.”

 

The comments here are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers, do you feel prepared for Consumer Duty?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.