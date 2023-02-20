You are here: Home - News -

Nivo hires sales director

by:
  • 20/02/2023
Fintech Nivo has hired Damon Williams (pictured) to the newly-created role of sales director to oversee its sales strategy.

He joins from SafetyCulture where he worked for over five years, most recently as sales manager.

Before that, he worked at LivePerson for nearly three years in various roles including customer success manager and prior to that worked at QA Consulting as a gateways consultant for over two years.

Williams team consists of Zach Thomas, Ash Higson and Laura McShane. Williams aims to grow the team further to support several initiatives in the pipeline which will “aim to transform the way businesses transact and communicate with their customers and third parties”.

 

Nivo: ‘Having a huge impact’

Michael Common, Nivo’s chief executive officer, said: “This is a very exciting time for Nivo and I’m delighted to have Damon on board driving and delivering our sales strategy.

“Damon has a strong track record of success in the technology sector and I’m sure he is going to play a key role in Nivo’s continuing success story.”

Williams added: “I’ve joined Nivo because the impact it’s having is huge. Nivo gives financial companies their own integrated apps within three weeks, delivering five-star reviews and removing a huge amount of paperwork, which is great for efficiency and the environment.

“It is an outstanding product and service which has gained many fans in a short space of time. I love to work closely with customers, discovering their pain points, delivering solutions and driving revenue growth. Now we have shown that Nivo transforms businesses, our goal this year is to transform an entire industry.”

 

Nivo’s communications mission

Nivo is a fintech company that aims to improve communication between customers, lenders and brokers and remove process barriers.

Its instant messaging technology improves efficiency and can be white-labelled or integrated into an existing mobile app and offers solutions such as remote identity verification using facial recognition, e-signing and document transfer.

Nivo has 50,000 monthly users and in December, the firm secured £1m investment in the business from The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund by Maven Equity Finance and existing investors Barclays.

This investment will be used to recruit in its product, marketing, customer and sales divisions.

Specialist mortgage broker Mortgage Experience also teamed up with Nivo to launch a branded mobile app.

Meanwhile, Pepper Money, United Trust Bank, Ocean Finance, Alternative Bridging, Evolution Money and ChaseBlue Loans have also partnered with Nivo.

