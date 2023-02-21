You are here: Home - News -

News

Lender communication top issue for brokers ahead of Consumer Duty

by:
  • 21/02/2023
  • 0
Lender communication top issue for brokers ahead of Consumer Duty
Communication from lenders is the “leading issue” for brokers ahead of Consumer Duty deadline at the end of July.

According to Smart Money People’s Mortgage Lender Benchmark for Q4 2022, which collated feedback from 750 brokers, 17.2 per cent said that lenders should focus on communication ahead of the Consumer Duty deadline.

Brokers said they wanted to ensure that they and their clients were “kept up-to-date with responses offered in a timely manner” and pointed to “jargon-free language”.

Around 12 per cent said that they wanted improvement in the clarity of messaging from lenders and that they wanted to ensure communication was “clear, fair and not misleading”.

Of the brokers surveyed, 17 per cent stated that affordability was a concern ahead of Consumer Duty, with brokers stating that they wanted a “flexible, understanding approach” from lenders.

Brokers said they understood that lenders’ risk appetites were different but brokers said they wanted an acknowledgement that a ‘one-size- fits-all’ approach to criteria was no longer appropriate.

Jacqueline Dewey, chief executive of Smart Money People, said: “Understanding brokers’ concerns with Consumer Duty is paramount as we fast approach the deadline. I can’t say we’re surprised to find that lender communication is the leading issue for brokers, as this was a key concern highlighted in our most recent Mortgage Lender Benchmark.

“We are helping firms deal with the new rules due to our experience and expertise in the consumer insight space. We have eight years’ worth of data asking customers whether they felt fairly treated, understood product details and thought products were good value for money.

She added: “Our service ensures companies are provided with an independent and impartial view of their performance using genuine customer data, which is an invaluable asset under the new Consumer Duty regime.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers, do you feel prepared for Consumer Duty?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.