You are here: Home - News -

News

Quantum added to Paradigm panel, Tandem partners with MAB ‒ round up

by:
  • 21/02/2023
  • 0
Quantum added to Paradigm panel, Tandem partners with MAB ‒ round up
Paradigm has added Quantum Mortgages to its lender panel.

As a result of the tie-up, members of Paradigm will have access to Quantum’s range of buy-to-let products. The lender offers deals covering single units, multi-units and houses in multiple occupancy, as well as specialist products like those for expat borrowers, holiday let and AirBnB investors. 

Quantum lends across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Richard Howes (pictured), director of mortgages at Paradigm, said that the firm was committed to providing its members with access to as many buy-to-let product options as possible, ensuring that brokers can support an “increasingly diverse and complex client base”.

He continued: “It has been something of a rollercoaster ride for the buy-to-let and private rental sectors in recent months, but the fundamentals remain sound, and landlord borrowers need quality advice more than ever, plus access to as wide a range of product solutions as possible in today’s market.”

Spencer Gale, director of distribution and marketing at Quantum, noted that the panel addition would open up more solutions for clients who don’t meet the requirements of high street and other specialist lenders.

MAB adds Tandem

Elsewhere, Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has partnered with Tandem Bank. As a result, MAB’s advisers will be able to utilise Tandem’s first charge residential remortgage and purchase products in their recommendations.

Ben Thompson, deputy chief executive at MAB, noted that with the economic challenges of the last few years, there was a heightened need for lenders who can consider a wide range of borrower circumstances and lend to underserved areas of the market.

He added: “Tandem brings real expertise and appetite in enabling an increased range of customers to both buy a home and/or refinance existing arrangements whilst doing so in a broker-centric manner.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers, do you feel prepared for Consumer Duty?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.