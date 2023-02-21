Quantum added to Paradigm panel, Tandem partners with MAB ‒ round up

Paradigm has added Quantum Mortgages to its lender panel.

As a result of the tie-up, members of Paradigm will have access to Quantum’s range of buy-to-let products. The lender offers deals covering single units, multi-units and houses in multiple occupancy, as well as specialist products like those for expat borrowers, holiday let and AirBnB investors.

Quantum lends across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Richard Howes (pictured), director of mortgages at Paradigm, said that the firm was committed to providing its members with access to as many buy-to-let product options as possible, ensuring that brokers can support an “increasingly diverse and complex client base”.

He continued: “It has been something of a rollercoaster ride for the buy-to-let and private rental sectors in recent months, but the fundamentals remain sound, and landlord borrowers need quality advice more than ever, plus access to as wide a range of product solutions as possible in today’s market.”

Spencer Gale, director of distribution and marketing at Quantum, noted that the panel addition would open up more solutions for clients who don’t meet the requirements of high street and other specialist lenders.

MAB adds Tandem

Elsewhere, Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has partnered with Tandem Bank. As a result, MAB’s advisers will be able to utilise Tandem’s first charge residential remortgage and purchase products in their recommendations.

Ben Thompson, deputy chief executive at MAB, noted that with the economic challenges of the last few years, there was a heightened need for lenders who can consider a wide range of borrower circumstances and lend to underserved areas of the market.

He added: “Tandem brings real expertise and appetite in enabling an increased range of customers to both buy a home and/or refinance existing arrangements whilst doing so in a broker-centric manner.”