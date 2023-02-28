You are here: Home - News -

Just Mortgages in partnership to boost self-employed advisers

  • 28/02/2023
Just Mortgages has partnered with the business networking group BNI, a move which it says will provide greater support to the firm’s self-employed mortgage advisers.

The tie-up means that brokers at Just Mortgages, as well as advisers within its sister company Just Wealth, will have access to ‘business booster’ seminars. There is also a dedicated triage service, which is aimed at helping brokers in finding a BNI networking group which meets their needs.

Ben Allkins (pictured), head of mortgages and protection for the self-employed division at Just Mortgages, said that this partnership would open up new business opportunities for brokers to boost their income. He said that the firm wanted to provide brokers with the tools they need to be successful, noting that the proposition means that “brokers are alone, but not on their own”.

He added: “Every business should utilise a blend of marketing tools and business referrals have been proved to be cost effective and highly valued. By joining BNI, brokers will increase their exposure to like-minded professionals, gain referrals from a professional network and sharpen their networking skills with exclusive member resources.”

Mike Holman, national director at BNI UK & Ireland, noted that the organisation’s members had generated £520m of business for themselves and each other over the last 12 months.

He continued: “With our networking and learning development opportunities, we’re passionate about helping business members develop their businesses. We look forward to meeting the self-employed brokers and wealth advisers within Just Mortgages and Just Wealth and helping them develop in their networking journey.”

In January, Just Mortgages added five new regional directors to support the growth of its self-employed division

