Conveyancers ‘shouldn’t be vilified’ but some may be ‘irresponsible’ – Star Letter 24/03/2023

The majority of this week’s comment are in response to the article Over a third of brokers unsympathetic over conveyancers’ heavy workloads

Sox said: “Completely echo what’s been said, good conveyancing companies with good management set up and procedures didn’t need to moan. Like brokers they got on with it and worked overtime to stay on top, knowing they were ‘making hay’.

“Those who couldn’t cope were soon exposed, and simply used the pandemic as an excuse to deliver poor service, but none worked past 5pm or at the weekends, like brokers and even underwriters did, yet continued to take on volumes of business they were unable to process and now wonder why it’s left a bad taste in the mouth.”

They continued: “Communication is at the very core of our industry and for too long, conveyancing firms have failed to put processes and procedures in place that enable the brokers to actually assist.

“If there is good communication, brokers can chase documents and outstanding information required by conveyancers, and help guide their clients, which makes the process faster and simpler for all. Let’s hope we see more innovation moving forward.”

Paul Smulovitch added: “Conveyancers shouldn’t be vilified at all, however that doesn’t mean that they haven’t been irresponsible. Like any business, it is answerable to its clients and measured by its service and communication.

“If conveyancers can’t manage the workload and, at the same time, don’t communicate effectively, then they need to change their practices, employ more staff or turn down business. It’s very simple.”

Michelle Lawson noted: “Their workload increased significantly as some firms forgot who was paying who and maybe they were just heads down and getting on, however, clients and brokers etc. were not being responded to, which resulted in more calls and emails.

“Communication is the simplest and easiest it has ever been, however many people seem to still struggle.”

Lender support can have ‘instant impact on credit file’

Another interesting comment came in response to Deja vu for brokers over FCA’s mortgage lender intervention ‒ analysis

Paul Smulovitch said: “The issue in relation to lenders offering support is the instant impact on a credit file and the damaging impact it has on someone’s welfare and future, so people put themselves in financial difficulty to avoid this.

“If lenders had a set of guidelines to follow such as a short-term payment holiday as was offered during Covid or short-term switch to interest-only, it would strengthen client/lender relationships and make consumers more likely to enter into discussions initially without fear of financial jeopardy.”