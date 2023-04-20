You are here: Home - News -

Natwest lowers resi and BTL rates; Accord Mortgages cuts resi pricing – round-up

  • 20/04/2023
Natwest has reduced rates across its new business and existing customer ranges by up to 0.21 per cent, including residential and buy-to-let products.

The changes will come into force from tomorrow.

In its core new business residential range rates have fallen by up to 0.1 per cent. This includes its two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £999 fee has decreased from 4.91 per cent to 4.81 per cent.

First-time buyer products in its new business range have fallen by around 0.1 per cent. Its fee-free two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV has decreased from 5.22 per cent to 5.12 per cent.

The first-time buyer deals come with £250 cashback.

The new business buy-to-let range pricing has fallen by up to 0.21 per cent, with changes made to purchase, remortgage and green mortgage products.

For instance, its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with no fee has gone down from 5.09 per cent to 4.88 per cent.

In its existing customer range, buy-to-let standard switcher deals have been reduced by up to 0.15 per cent.

This includes its five-year fixed rate switcher at 60 per cent LTV has decreased from 4.64 per cent to 4.49 per cent.

 

Accord Mortgages reduces resi rates

Accord Mortgages has lowered residential mortgage products by between 0.15 per cent and 0.25 per cent.

The changes will come into force from tomorrow.

Examples include its fee-free two-year fixed rate up to 90 per cent LTV which has decreased to 5.24 per cent from 5.44 per cent. It is available for house purchase, comes with £250 cashback and free standard valuation.

Its five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV for remortgage is priced at 4.38 per cent, down from 4.53 per cent. It comes with free standard valuation and remortgage legal service, a product fee of £495 and £250 cashback.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV has decreased from 4.64 per cent to 4.49 per cent. It has £500 cashback, no fee and free standard valuation, is available for home buyers.

Accord Mortgages’ mortgage product manager Gemma Hyland said: “Mortgage pricing continues to be a rollercoaster ride, with market swap rates climbing once again.

“With a view to protecting brokers and their clients from that trend as much as possible, this latest range reprice is an example of how we are doing everything we can to offer them maximum product value, despite such challenging conditions.”

