Foundation Home Loans releases three limited edition products to core range

Specialist intermediary-only lender Foundation Home Loans has added three limited edition products to its core buy-to-let and owner occupier ranges.

These latest products come after the lender refreshed its entire offering at the end of May and includes a five-year fixed rate in its F1 tier at 6.39 per cent.

Foundation Home Loans has also introduced a large houses in multiple occupation (HMO) F2 tier five-year fixed rate at 6.59 per cent and a 6.79 per cent short term let five-year fix. Limited edition products are charged at a £2,995 fee and include a free valuation and application.

Special edition products include enhanced features such as product fees reduced by 0.25 per cent now at 1.25 per cent for its F1 five-year fixes. Two-year fixed rate products in the F1 tier start from 5.99 per cent with one free standard valuation.

Foundation Home Loans have created F1 and F2 fee-assisted product options for two and five year fixed rates for owner-occupier products with rates starting at 6.29 per cent. All products have a £794 fee and a free valuation and application.

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “Our new special products offer competitive options, particularly for owner-occupied customers looking to remortgage, given the lower fees, and the fact they come with both a free valuation and no application fees.

“Overall, this broadens the product choice we are offering and targets specific landlord and owner-occupier borrowers, which we believe will allow advisers to offer a wider range of solutions to their clients from Foundation.”