Cambridge added to SimplyBiz panel, TMA teams up with HSBC ‒ round up

The move means all SimplyBiz broker members can make use of the mutual’s residential and buy-to-let mortgage range.

SimplyBiz has more than 4,000 active intermediary members, and recently launched a new programme of support for brokers ahead of the embedding of Consumer Duty.

Phillip Daffern (pictured), head of lender relations at SimplyBiz Mortgages, said that the mortgage club had wanted to add the mutual to its lender panel “for some time”, and it had been a case of waiting until the time was right for both parties.

He added: “That time has now arrived and as our markets and client scenarios reflect more complex situations which are challenging for all parties involved in the provision of home finance.

“Advisers are looking for the support of lenders like The Cambridge to help provide positive lending solutions that take into account all aspects of a case making rounded lending decisions based on the individual.”

TMA teams up with HSBC

Elsewhere, rival mortgage club TMA Club has added HSBC Life to its lender and protection panel.

As a result, members can now tap into the firm’s range of critical illness protection products.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said that the partnership reflected the club’s commitment to giving advisers the best possible tools to support their customers.

She continued: “With a fully digital service designed to reduce time and manual work, we’re certain that HSBC Life will be a valuable addition to our panel.”