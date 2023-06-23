Family BS releases fixed rates

Family Building Society has brought out a suite of fixed rate mortgages, including owner occupier and buy-to-let deals, following its temporary withdrawal last week.

Family Building Society temporarily removed fixed rate deals on 15 June, following lenders withdrawing select ranges due to market volatility.

In its owner occupier range, five-year fixed rates in its core range repayment range start from 5.44 per cent and five-year fixed rate for joint mortgage sole owner repayment deals begin at 5.54 per cent.

Core range interest-only products on five-year fixed rates terms now start from 6.14 per cent.

Within its owner-occupier discounted variable rates, two-year discounted rates in its offset repayment products are priced from 5.69 per cent.

Two-year discounted rates in its core range interest-only range are priced from 5.69 per cent and JMSO interest-only deals on a two-year term begin from 5.99 per cent.

In its buy-to-let range, five-year fixed rates for UK landlords are priced from 6.14 per cent and limited company special purpose vehicles start from 6.24 per cent.

On the discounted variable rate side, two-year discounted rates for UK landlords are priced from 5.89 per cent and two-year discounted rates for limited company special purpose vehicle deals begin from 6.19 per cent.

Two-year discounted rates for expats start from 6.24 per cent and two-year discounted offset rates are priced from 6.34 per cent.

The mutual has also released a five-year fixed rate for expats available up to 70 per cent LTV on an interest-only basis at 6.49 per cent with a one per cent product fee. It is subject to a minimum of £1,000.

‘Appreciate intermediaries’ patience in a turbulent time’

Keith Barber (pictured), director of business development at Family Building Society said, “We appreciate our intermediaries’ patience during this turbulent time but, as promised we are now back in the market with new fixed rate products and revised discounted variable rates.

“Intermediaries, just like borrowers, need stability and we’re pleased to be able to offer fixed rates for those who want certainty of payment in the medium term, in what continues to be a difficult market for many.”