Loughborough BS to withdraw select products; BOI to up BTL rates ‒ round-up

According to a broker note, the lender will withdraw the deals at the close of business 3 July and applications will need to be fully submitted by close of plan on 4 July and all case documents upload by close of business on 6 July.

The lender said it would not accept decisions in principle on these products by 3 July, and applications submitted after 4 July will need to select a new product.

The products being removed including a five-year fixed rate First Homes deal at 5.75 per cent, a five-year fixed rate joint borrower sole proprietors deal at 5.49 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate shared ownership, family buy-to-let, deposit guarantee and deposit joint borrower sole proprietor deals are also being taken down.

The firm’s lending in retirement product at 4.89 per cent, residential at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV), prime plus lending in retirement at 70 per cent LTV at 6.59 per cent and prime plus at 70 per cent LTV at 6.49 per cent have been removed.

Bank of Ireland to up all BTL rates

Bank of Ireland will increase all its buy-to-let rates at 9am on 30 June.

The lender said that new applications must be completed and submitted and accepted agreements in principle converted to a full application by this time.