You are here: Home - News -

News

Family BS and MPowered withdraw select products ‒ round-up

by:
  • 30/06/2023
  • 0
Family BS and MPowered withdraw select products ‒ round-up
Family Building Society will withdraw all its fixed rate owner-occupier capital and interest repayment mortgages from 5pm today.

The mutual cited market changes, noting that the market had shifted significantly this week and large lenders had repriced.

Brokers wanting to secure five-year fixed rate deals should submit them by 5pm today.

All Family Building Society fixed rate owner-occupier capital and interest repayment mortgages will be withdrawn at 5pm on Friday 30th June.

Joint mortgage sole owner products withdrawals are being made at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) priced at 5.54 per cent and its 80 per cent LTV product at 5.64 per cent.

The lender’s five-year fixed rates at 60 per cent LTV at 5.44 per cent and its deal at 80 per cent LTV at 5.54 per cent is also being removed.

Family Building Society is withdrawing its family mortgage deal at 5.59 per cent.

 

MPowered Mortgages to temporarily remove five-year fixed rates

MPowered Mortgages is withdrawing its current residential fixed rates at midnight today, with new rates available from 1 July.

It said that any agreement in principle would need to be submitted before midnight on 30 June, and after the deadline applications submitted will use the new products.

The lender explained that there had been a “persistent increase” in swap rates, which mean tit was increasing its five-year fixed rates.

It noted that five-year fixed swap rates are higher than those on following the mini Budget.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/