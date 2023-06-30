Family BS and MPowered withdraw select products ‒ round-up

Family Building Society will withdraw all its fixed rate owner-occupier capital and interest repayment mortgages from 5pm today.

The mutual cited market changes, noting that the market had shifted significantly this week and large lenders had repriced.

Brokers wanting to secure five-year fixed rate deals should submit them by 5pm today.

All Family Building Society fixed rate owner-occupier capital and interest repayment mortgages will be withdrawn at 5pm on Friday 30th June.

Joint mortgage sole owner products withdrawals are being made at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) priced at 5.54 per cent and its 80 per cent LTV product at 5.64 per cent.

The lender’s five-year fixed rates at 60 per cent LTV at 5.44 per cent and its deal at 80 per cent LTV at 5.54 per cent is also being removed.

Family Building Society is withdrawing its family mortgage deal at 5.59 per cent.

MPowered Mortgages to temporarily remove five-year fixed rates

MPowered Mortgages is withdrawing its current residential fixed rates at midnight today, with new rates available from 1 July.

It said that any agreement in principle would need to be submitted before midnight on 30 June, and after the deadline applications submitted will use the new products.

The lender explained that there had been a “persistent increase” in swap rates, which mean tit was increasing its five-year fixed rates.

It noted that five-year fixed swap rates are higher than those on following the mini Budget.