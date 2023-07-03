Halifax and Principality BS up rates; Vida withdraws deals to reprice ‒ round-up

Halifax increased its remortgage rates over the weekend, including large loans, affordable housing – shared equity and equivalent green home products.

Its no-fee two-year fixed rate remortgage deal starts at 5.89 per cent at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV), and its £999-fee equivalent is priced from 5.58 per cent.

Five-year fixed rates without a fee are priced from 5.41 per cent and their fee-equivalent begins at 5.28 per cent.

The lender’s no-fee 10-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV is 5.5 per cent and its £999 fee version is 5.43 per cent.

In its large loan remortgage range, which comes with a £1,499 fee, two-year fixed rates begin at 5.83 per cent and five-year fixed rates are priced from 5.53 per cent.

Halifax’s green home remortgage, which offers £250 cashback for those buying a property with an EPC rating of A or B, starts from 5.89 per cent for a no-fee two-year fixed rates, 5.41 per cent for a fee-free five-year fixed rate and 5.5 per cent for a no-fee 10-year fixed rate.

The lender’s fee-equivalent two-year fixed rate starts at 5.58 per cent, its five-year fixed rate starts at 5.28 per cent and its 10-year fixed rate is priced from 5.43 per cent.

Shared equity remortgages are priced from 6.2 per cent for a two-year fixed rate and a five-year fixed rate begins at 5.61 per cent for a five-year fixed rate.

The lender’s complete by dates have also been extended by one month on fixed rate and tracker remortgage products.

Vida to withdraw and reprice deals

Vida Homeloans is withdrawing all its products at the close of business today in preparation for a full relaunch tomorrow.

According to a broker note, the lender will withdraw all its products at 6pm tonight.

Brokers wishing to secure current deals decisions in principle with a product selected must be completed by 6pm today.

The company added that for cases currently in the pipeline all mandatory documents must be uploaded with fees paid and case progressed to application received stage by 6pm on 10 July.

It said that if mandatory documents are not uploaded by the close of 10 July, either if fees have or have not been paid, the case would return to the DIP stage and a product from the new range would need to be selected.

Helen Cawthra, Vida’s head of intermediary relationships, commented: “Exciting things are happening at Vida, and we will be sharing more tomorrow alongside a full relaunch of our product range.”

Principality BS changes resi and buy-to-let rates

Principality Building Society has increased select residential and buy-to-let rates in its mortgage acquisition product range as of 9am this morning.

On the residential side, the lender is increasing rates for two, three and five-year fixed rates between 85 and 90 per cent LTV by up 0.5 per cent.

It is also removing its two-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV with cashback and reintroducing five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV.

On the buy-to-let side, two and five-year fixed rates between 60 and 75 per cent LTV are increasing, along with two-year discount rates.

Its buy-to-let stress rate is rising from 7.15 per cent to 7.65 per cent. Its residential stress rate will remain the same.