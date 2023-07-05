You are here: Home - News -

Accord Mortgages ups select rates; Keystone to withdraw deals ‒ round-up

  • 05/07/2023
Accord Mortgage will withdraw its current residential product transfer and additional loan rates from 8pm today, with a new range available from 8am tomorrow.

In a broker note, the lender said that it was increasing most fixed rate products by 0.2 per cent and three products would see increases between 0.04 per cent and 0.3 per cent from 90 to 100 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Accord Mortgages said its website would have information on the specific changes.

Jane Childs, mortgage manager at Accord, said: “Due to the well published current market volatility, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to increase rates on our residential product transfer and additional loans range.

“We continue to keep a close eye on the market, and only react when absolutely necessary, in order to balance broker service, customer needs and our own financial position.

“We appreciate the market is volatile at present, and whilst not always possible, will endeavour to give brokers at least 24 hours’ notice of any upcoming changes.”

 

Keystone Property Finance to withdraw rates

Keystone Property Finance will withdraw its current product offering and increase rates from 6pm today.

The new rates and classic 5.5 per cent arrangement fee product will be available from tomorrow.

The lender said that to secure current rates, the full mortgage application and application fee must be submitted by 5.59pm today.

 

