You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage rates rising but at a slower pace ‒ Rightmove

by:
  • 05/07/2023
  • 0
Mortgage rates rising but at a slower pace ‒ Rightmove
The average interest rates on mortgage products continues to rise, albeit at a more modest pace, the latest data has revealed.

The weekly mortgage tracker from Rightmove noted that the average rate for a five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) has increased by 0.15 percentage points over the last week to 5.65 per cent.

The average rate on products over the same term, but at 60 per cent LTV, increased by the same margin to a typical 5.41 per cent. 

By comparison, the average rate for such products a year ago stood at 3.49 per cent and 3.31 per cent respectively.

The report found that it is a similar story on two-year fixed rates. Borrowers with a 15 per cent deposit face an average rate of 6.06 per cent, up by 0.13 percentage points over the week, while for those at 60 per cent LTV the average rate is now 5.81 per cent, which is up by 0.14 percentage points on last week.

Matt Smith, mortgage expert at Rightmove, noted that while mortgage rates are continuing to increase, the pace of increases is slowing.

He added that it was important for borrowers to understand that while average rates are helpful for giving an indication of mortgage trends, there will be borrowers who are eligible for more competitive rates.

“This demonstrates that in the current market it’s important that those thinking of taking out a mortgage speak to a mortgage broker who can help them choose the best deal for their individual circumstances,” he noted

Separate research from Moneyfacts suggested that average rates on two and five-year fixed rates have now passed the six per cent milestone.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/