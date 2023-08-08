HSBC to cut rates and bring back cashback on select deals; TSB lowers rates – round-up

HSBC will reduce rates on selected two, three and five-year fixed rates from tomorrow, and reintroduce cashback on select first-time buyer and homemover deals.

A HSBC spokesperson confirmed that it had notified brokers that rates would be cut at midnight across its mortgage range, and specific details would be available tomorrow.

It is the second rate reduction in as many weeks, and brokers said they hope the move could lead other high street lenders to further lower rates.

Jamie Lennox, director at Dimora Mortgages, said: “Hopefully this will spark a rocket within the other big six lenders who were fast to increase rates but seem to be dragging their heels on bringing them back down again.

“The next inflation data is going to be key to this downward trend continuing and with the energy price cap reducing in July, we can pray there is some solid downward movement that will instil more confidence back into the market. However, we still walk a fine tightrope as if inflation doesn’t meet the expected targets, we could quickly see rates rebound back upwards.”

The next round of inflation figures is due on 16 August.

TSB lowers rates

TSB has confirmed that it is making reductions to selected five-year fixed residential products by up to 0.4 per cent.

The intermediary page will be updated with new rates from tomorrow.

Rates for the updated products will start from 5.44 per cent.