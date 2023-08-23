HSBC cuts rates; Virgin launches exclusive deals ‒ round-up

HSBC has lowered rates on its first-time buyer, residential remortgage, remortgage cashback, buy to let, buy-to-let remortgage and international residential ranges.

The changes come into force from today.

On its first-time buyer range, two and five-year fixed rates up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) have decreased with three-year fixed rate standard products up to 85 per cent LTV falling.

First-time buyer products are priced from 5.89 per cent.

Similar changes have been made to its residential home mover range with pricing also starting from 5.89 per cent.

In its residential remortgage range, two and five-year fixed rates up to 85 per cent LTV have reduced, with 10-year fixed rates up to 80 per cent LTV also falling. Five-year fixed fee-saver deals up to 90 per cent LTV have been cut.

Rates begin from 6.04 per cent.

Two and five-year fixed rates in its residential remortgage cashback rates have been cut, with two-year fixed fee-saver and standard and five-year fixed standard products up to 85 per cent LTV decreasing. Five-year fixed fee-saver products up to 90 per cent LTV have fallen.

On the buy-to-let side, two and five-year fixed fee-saver purchase products up to 75 per cent LTV have decreased and are priced from 6.54 per cent.

Buy-to-let remortgage products have gone down, with two-year fixed fee-savers at 65 per cent LTV standing at 6.44 per cent.

Five-year fixed fee-saver up to 75 per cent LTV have been lowered and five-year fixed standard deals from 60 to 65 per cent LTV have decreased. Rates start from 5.34 per cent.

International residential rates have fallen, with two, five and 10-year fixed rates up to 75 per cent LTV being cut. Five-year fee-saver deals at 60 per cent LTV have gone down. Prices start at 6.44 per cent.

Virgin Money adds exclusive deals and lowers rates

Virgin Money has brought out a range of purchase and remortgage exclusives along with lowering selected core and product transfer rates by up to 0.25 per cent.

The lender has brought out purchase exclusives with free valuations and a £1,000 cashback, with its two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) priced at 6.6 per cent and its five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV coming to 5.63 per cent. Both deals are subject to a £495 fee.

There are also purchase exclusives of £1m and more, with its two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV at 6.41 per cent and its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier is 5.79 per cent. The products come with a £1.995 fee.

Remortgage exclusives with free valuation and £250 cashback are 6.36 per cent for its fee-free two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV and 5.54 per cent for a fee-free five-year fixed rate.

Five-year fixed rate purchase exclusives with £1,295 fee at 65 and 75 per cent LTV have fallen by 0.02 per cent.

Two and five-year fixed rate remortgage exclusives have decreased by 0.3 and 0.29 per cent respectively. Both come with free valuations and free legals and begin from 5.9 per cent and 5.34 per cent respectively.

Selected core and product transfer rates have decreased by around 0.25 per cent.

Richard Walker, head of intermediary sales at Virgin Money, said: “Virgin Money has launched new purchase products for loans of between £1m – £2m.

“For customers requiring a larger loan, our team of BDMs have access to a dedicated underwriting team to help with or to discuss an application which is complex or doesn’t meet our standard lending criteria.”