‘Conditional selling shouldn’t even be a thing’ ‒ Star Letter 25/08/2023

Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s first comment was in response to: Conditional selling ‘will only get worse’ and could ‘erupt into open warfare’ ‒ Star Letter 18/08/2023

Chris Pinkney said: “Conditional selling shouldn’t even be a thing, they are in breach of their code of practice but perhaps more importantly the Estate Agent Act of 1979.

“The problem is it isn’t policed and they are not regulated. Maybe the Consumer Duty rules could also be brought into play.”

This week’s second comment came from the piece: Landlords twice as likely to sell property than buy, poll finds

Spinmeister said: “Just sold one [buy-to-let property] and then second is supposed to exchange on Monday.

“Any lunatic going into this market deserves what they get.”

