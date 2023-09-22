‘The housing market is haemorrhaging landlords’ ‒ Star Letter 21/09/2023

Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comment is in response to: Renters Reform Bill ‘must progress’ as 11,000 households face no-fault evictions

Arron 190 said: “The housing market is haemorrhaging landlords and Generation Rent wants to see even more leave until it has no-one left to represent.

“No fault evictions are occasionally abused, but broadly used by good landlords to remove bad tenants without the legal headache.”

The comments here are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions.