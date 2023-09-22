You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/09/2023

by:
  • 22/09/2023
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/09/2023
The decision by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to drop energy efficiency deadlines for homeowners and landlords as part of a package of policy reversals on net zero was the most read this week.

Sunak said that he didn’t want to force homeowners to make expensive changes in a short timeframe that they could not afford, adding that he was not abandoning the net zero target.

The Bank of England’s decision to maintain the base rate at 5.25 per cent and falling inflation figures, and its expected impact on mortgage pricing, also proved popular with readers.

PM Sunak to drop energy efficiency deadlines for homeowners and landlords – reports

 

‘Worst’ lenders for SVR named and shamed ‒ TotallyMoney

 

The Mortgage Works cuts switcher rates

 

PM Sunak refuses to ‘force households’ into net zero as EPC rules are ditched

 

Accord Mortgages lowers BTL rates

 

Nationwide to slash rates by up to 0.31 per cent

 

Borrowers look to penalty-free mortgages as overpayment desire grows – analysis

 

Aldermore eyes Co-op Bank takeover – reports

 

Inflation falls to 6.7 per cent. Could a base rate rise be called off?

 

Bank of England holds base rate at 5.25 per cent. Is this the last of the hikes?

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/