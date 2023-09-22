Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/09/2023

The decision by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to drop energy efficiency deadlines for homeowners and landlords as part of a package of policy reversals on net zero was the most read this week.

Sunak said that he didn’t want to force homeowners to make expensive changes in a short timeframe that they could not afford, adding that he was not abandoning the net zero target.

The Bank of England’s decision to maintain the base rate at 5.25 per cent and falling inflation figures, and its expected impact on mortgage pricing, also proved popular with readers.