Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/09/2023

Sunak said that he didn’t want to force homeowners to make expensive changes in a short timeframe that they could not afford, adding that he was not abandoning the net zero target.
The Bank of England’s decision to maintain the base rate at 5.25 per cent and falling inflation figures, and its expected impact on mortgage pricing, also proved popular with readers.
PM Sunak to drop energy efficiency deadlines for homeowners and landlords – reports
PM Sunak refuses to ‘force households’ into net zero as EPC rules are ditched
Borrowers look to penalty-free mortgages as overpayment desire grows – analysis
Inflation falls to 6.7 per cent. Could a base rate rise be called off?
Bank of England holds base rate at 5.25 per cent. Is this the last of the hikes?