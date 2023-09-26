You are here: Home - News -

News

‘Indecision’ around EPC rules has dented confidence ‒ RICS

by:
  • 26/09/2023
  • 0
‘Indecision’ around EPC rules has dented confidence ‒ RICS
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has criticised the government’s approach to energy efficiency standards in the housing sector, warning it has damaged confidence.

The trade body said that dropping the plans for the domestic minimum energy efficiency standard, announced last week, was “not entirely surprising” given how long the housing industry has been calling for clarity around dates and additional support.

It added: “The ongoing indecision about this and related matters does not fill the built environment sector with confidence.”

In a statement, the trade body said that it looked forward to the government providing an “alternative solution” to improving energy efficiency, and called on the authorities to reform the methodology for calculating energy performance certificates.

It concluded: “RICS welcomes the announcement of additional support for the boiler upgrade scheme; however, we reiterate the importance of a holistic strategy that promotes energy efficiency and decarbonisation that is not limited to energy products.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.