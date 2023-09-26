‘Indecision’ around EPC rules has dented confidence ‒ RICS

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has criticised the government’s approach to energy efficiency standards in the housing sector, warning it has damaged confidence.

The trade body said that dropping the plans for the domestic minimum energy efficiency standard, announced last week, was “not entirely surprising” given how long the housing industry has been calling for clarity around dates and additional support.

It added: “The ongoing indecision about this and related matters does not fill the built environment sector with confidence.”

In a statement, the trade body said that it looked forward to the government providing an “alternative solution” to improving energy efficiency, and called on the authorities to reform the methodology for calculating energy performance certificates.

It concluded: “RICS welcomes the announcement of additional support for the boiler upgrade scheme; however, we reiterate the importance of a holistic strategy that promotes energy efficiency and decarbonisation that is not limited to energy products.”