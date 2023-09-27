Leeds BS lowers rates; Hinckley and Rugby BS adds limited company deal ‒ round-up

Leeds Building Society will lower select fixed rates by up to 0.25 per cent and withdraw residential deals at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The lender has also extended the end dates for two-year residential, interest-only and retirement interest-only to January.

The changes only affect new mortgage applications and brokers wanting to secure current products should submit applications by midnight tonight.

Its legal assisted two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV for purchase and remortgage is 5.68 per cent and its similar three-year fixed rate is 5.61 per cent.

The lender’s legal assisted five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV is 5.25 per cent.

Hinckley and Rugby BS releases limited company BTL deal in lending return

Hinckley and Rugby Building Society will resume buy-to-let lending with the launch of a limited company buy-to-let product.

The form said that the deal was designed to “support existing, and would-be landlords, who are looking to maximise their borrowing potential”.

It added that it would also benefit landlords wanting to grow their portfolios through the creation of a special purpose vehicle.

The limited company deal is a five-year fixed rate at 70 per cent LTV at 6.09 per cent.