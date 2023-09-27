You are here: Home - News -

News

Leeds BS lowers rates; Hinckley and Rugby BS adds limited company deal ‒ round-up

by:
  • 27/09/2023
  • 0
Leeds BS lowers rates; Hinckley and Rugby BS adds limited company deal ‒ round-up
Leeds Building Society will lower select fixed rates by up to 0.25 per cent and withdraw residential deals at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The lender has also extended the end dates for two-year residential, interest-only and retirement interest-only to January.

The changes only affect new mortgage applications and brokers wanting to secure current products should submit applications by midnight tonight.

Its legal assisted two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV for purchase and remortgage is 5.68 per cent and its similar three-year fixed rate is 5.61 per cent.

The lender’s legal assisted five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV is 5.25 per cent.

 

Hinckley and Rugby BS releases limited company BTL deal in lending return

Hinckley and Rugby Building Society will resume buy-to-let lending with the launch of a limited company buy-to-let product.

The form said that the deal was designed to “support existing, and would-be landlords, who are looking to maximise their borrowing potential”.

It added that it would also benefit landlords wanting to grow their portfolios through the creation of a special purpose vehicle.

The limited company deal is a five-year fixed rate at 70 per cent LTV at 6.09 per cent.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.