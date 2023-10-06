‘Help to Buy should have been named Help Developers’ ‒ Star Letter 06/10/2023

Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s selection of comments are in response to: Thousands of first-time buyers in arrears due to Help to Buy scheme stress – reports

Arron190 said: “Help to Buy should have been named Help Developers to make more profit. It just drove up the house prices and enabled developers to build more housing in over-developed areas where local roads and services cannot cope.”

Mike Cole added: “Likewise I was never a fan of Help to Buy amongst other things because of the risk of this happening. Who is paying for any freezes referred to in the article? Is it me? Because I don’t want my hard-earned tax going on that and subsidising someone buying a house even further.

“Wouldn’t it also increase the chances of negative equity if the charges were rolled into what is owed. Claims management companies are potentially going to have a free lunch with this.”

